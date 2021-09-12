The Bay Observer
Anti Vaxxers busted after Gore Park rally

September 12, 2021

Two out-of-towners have been arrested and charged after an anti-vaccination rally at Gore Park on Friday.

A 38-year-old male from King City was arrested for failure to comply with a court-imposed release order and was held in custody pending a bail hearing. The male has since been released. A 39-year-old female from Brampton was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and has since been released from custody.

The individuals both face charges under the Reopening of Ontario Act for organizing an event that exceeds the number permitted under the legislation.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could result in charges being laid pursuant to the Reopening Ontario Act.

