Ontario reporting 857 new COVID cases
The province is reporting 857 new cases of COVID19. 646 cases, or 75 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 211 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 363 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 321, or 88 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 42 are fully vaccinated. There were 15 deaths reported, seven of which actually occurred over a month ago. There were more than 40,000 vaccinations administered Friday, bringing the total number of shots to 21,138,345. Nearly 84.3% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and nearly 77.9% have two doses.
Hamilton and Halton
Provincial reporting shows Hamilton with 55 new cases and a total of 383 active cases-a slight decrease from Friday’s 397 active cases. Halton had 18 new cases. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.