The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Ontario reporting 857 new COVID cases
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Ontario reporting 857 new COVID cases

by
September 11, 2021

The province is reporting  857 new cases of COVID19. 646 cases, or 75 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 211 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 363 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 321, or 88 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 42 are fully vaccinated. There were 15 deaths reported, seven of which actually occurred over a month ago. There were more than 40,000 vaccinations administered Friday, bringing the total number of shots to 21,138,345. Nearly 84.3% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and nearly 77.9% have two doses.

Hamilton and Halton

Provincial reporting shows Hamilton with 55 new cases and a total of 383 active cases-a slight decrease from Friday’s 397 active cases. Halton had 18 new cases. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top