New Correctional service officers graduate from Hamilton college

Hamilton’s Ontario Correctional Services College has turned out 96 new correctional officers who have successfully completed the Corrections Foundational Training program.

The correctional officer training program took place virtually and in-person over eight weeks through Mohawk College. Recruits were trained in a number of areas, including enhanced communication skills, de-escalation skills, anti-Black racism and Indigenous cultural training and inmate management techniques.

This group of correctional officer graduates will be assigned to 15 different institutions across Ontario near their home regions:

15 graduates will support the Eastern Region at the Central East Correctional Centre, Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, Brockville Jail, St. Lawrence Valley Correctional & Treatment Centre and Quinte Detention Centre.

19 will support the Western Region at the Central North Correctional Centre, Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, Stratford Jail and Sarnia Jail.

Eight graduates will work in the Northern Region at the North Bay Jail, Sudbury Jail and Monteith Correctional Complex.

34 will work in the Toronto Region at Toronto East Detention Centre and Toronto South Detention Centre.

20 graduates will support the Central Region at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex and Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre.

The Regional Intermittent Centre in London was used by the Corrections Centre for Professional Advancement and Training to teach the practical training components for new correctional officers with two cohorts completing training this summer.

In spring 2021, Ontario partnered with Mohawk College and launched a pilot project offering the virtual delivery of the corrections foundational training program.