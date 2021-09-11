Joe Brant to mandate COVID vaccinations

Joseph Brant Hospital has implemented a phased COVID-19 Immunization and Management Policy that will apply to all staff and physicians, volunteers, learners, contracted staff and other third parties effective September 7.

The move brings JBH in line with policies of hospitals in the Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand, Norfolk, Brant, Burlington (HNHBB) region, is to have everyone who works at and with our hospitals to be fully vaccinated.

JBH will take a progressive approach to the vaccination policy, as it moves towards full vaccination for staff, physicians and other healthcare personnel who work in the hospital. This includes completing formal and mandatory education on COVID-19 vaccines by September 17 and undergoing twice-weekly rapid antigen testing prior to reporting to work, starting September 16.

Should this initial phase result in less than 100 per cent of eligible staff being fully vaccinated in the weeks ahead, JBH will proceed to mandatory vaccination effective November 1, 2021.

JBH has already put in place additional policies that will require all eligible new hires, as well as students, volunteers, contracted staff and third parties who come to the hospital to be fully vaccinated by November 1.