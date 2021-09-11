Liberals open up four-point lead: Nanos

In the first Nanos Poll conducted with the two leaders debates in the rear view mirror, the Liberals have opened up an almost four point lead over the Conservatives. It is the biggest single-day swing since the campaign began with the Liberals gaining over three percent to 34.4 percent and the Conservatives dropping three percent to 30.1 percent. The NDP were down a faction to 19 percent. The Bloc are at 6.4 percent and the People’s Party at five percent. Buoyed by a good debate performance by leader Annamie Paul the green gained almost a point to 4.6 percent. On the question of who would be the best Prime Minister, again it was Trudeau opening a lead over Erin O’toole 34 percent to 25 percent.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.