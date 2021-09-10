The Bay Observer
Race still tight as pollsters await public’s verdict on English debate
Race still tight as pollsters await public's verdict on English debate

September 10, 2021

Last night’s English debate will not be reflected in polling until the weekend or even Monday.; but the overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail showed the Conservative Lead over the Liberals remained at two percentage points -33 to 31 percent.

The NDP were at 19.2, the Greens were at 3.8. but again, the polling will not reflect what was generally seen as a good performance by party leader Annamie Paul in the debate. The BLOC rose a point to 6.6 percent and the People’s Party were at 5 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had a two-point lead over Erin O’Toole.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

