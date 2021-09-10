Race still tight as pollsters await public’s verdict on English debate

Last night’s English debate will not be reflected in polling until the weekend or even Monday.; but the overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail showed the Conservative Lead over the Liberals remained at two percentage points -33 to 31 percent.

The NDP were at 19.2, the Greens were at 3.8. but again, the polling will not reflect what was generally seen as a good performance by party leader Annamie Paul in the debate. The BLOC rose a point to 6.6 percent and the People’s Party were at 5 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had a two-point lead over Erin O’Toole.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.