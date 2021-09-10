Dundas Studio Tour is back

The Dundas Studio Tour has been showcasing the finest craft Southwestern Ontario has to offer for 30 years

This year, for safety reasons, the tour will be scaling back and creating a walking tour to 4 locations, all located in the heart of downtown Dundas. The event takes place the weekend of October 2-3. Everyone is invited to come and stroll through the valley town and meet the artists, order custom artwork, find the perfect gift, while at the same time, supporting local shops, galleries, and restaurants.

The tour features jewelry, fine art, pottery, wood turning, fashion/clothing, and metal garden art

Participating artists and artisans in alphabetical order are Laura Bromwich, Shelli & Mark Eisenberg, Deborah Doran, Jonathan Harper, Tanya MacLean, Carol Nasvytis, Danuta Niton, Jannis Ruck, Heidi Schnabel, Ellisabeth Soppelsa, Katherine Schumacher, Barb TenEycke, Tammy Warren, Fiona Wheelband, George Wilkinson.Covid-19 protocols will be in place

For more information on the Tour, Maps, Artists, please visit Http://www.dundasstudiotour.com

Studio Locations

Studio 1

St James Church

137 Melville Street

Studio 2

Deborah Doran Pottery Studio

132 Melville Street

Studio 3

Dundas Museum & Archives

139 Park Street West

Studio 4

Millworks Creative District

64 Hatt Street

.