65 new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 65 new COVID cases, one fewer than yesterday. The number of active cases dropped by nine to 397. Hospitalizations decreased by three to 49. The number of outbreaks dropped by three to 13. There was a new outbreak reported at the Wellington Nursing Home involving one resident and one staff. Halton has 27 new cases with four hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either Public Health Unit.

The province is reporting 848 new cases of COVID19. 659 cases. Or 78 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were 11 deaths reported but six of them were from an earlier period, as the province continues to clean up its data. 361 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 331, or 91 percent of them are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 35,000 vaccinations administered Thursday bringing the total number of shots to 21,098,125. 84.1% of Ontarians 12=plus have one dose and nearly 77.7% have two doses.