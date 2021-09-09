Ontario COVID count almost 800 cases
The province reported 798 new COVID cases Thursday In Ontario, 620 or 78 percent of which are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. There were ten deaths recorded in the province as well. 365 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 331, or 91 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated. There were more than 38,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 21,062,281 vaccine doses administered. 84.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 77.5% have two doses.
There was some noticeable improvement in Local COVID cases Wednesday. Hamilton Public Health reported 20 cases—the best single-day performance since early August. The number of active cases dropped for the 6th straight day—now sitting at 388, the lowest since August 23. The seven-day average for new cases is down to 55. There was one death reported in Hamilton. Three outbreaks were declared over, dropping the total outbreaks to 16. Hospitalizations dropped by 7 to 52. Halton had 26 cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations dropped by four to five cases.