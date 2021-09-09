Its a horse race with ten days left in Election 2021

Major polls in Canada are all telling the same story-the election race is neck and neck. The overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail showed the Conservative Lead over the Liberals at two percentage points -3 to 31 percent.

The NDP were at 20.3, a number that has only deviated slightly though the campaign. the Greens were at 4.2 percent percent, the BLOC at 5.5 percent and the People’s Party up a full point to 5.3 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had a half point lead over Erin O’Toole, 29.s to 29 percent.

Where there had been some variation in results between major polling companies, now Ekos and Mainstreet also see the race either tied or separated by one or two percentage points

CBC/Eric Grenier’s Poll tracker projects the Liberals would get 142 seats to the Conservatives 133 seats.

The impact of Thursday’s English debate and Wednesday’s French debate will not be captured in these figures.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.