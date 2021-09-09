COVID Case count in Hamilton at 66 as provincial total nears 800
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 66 new COVID cases Thursday-an increase of 46 cases from Wednesday. The seven-day case count in Hamilton is 51, There were no new deaths reported and hospitalizations were steady at 52. There were no new outbreaks which now stand at 15. Halton Public Health had 35 cases, up six from Wednesday and there was one additional death reported. There are five COVID patients in Halton hospitals.
The province reported 798 new COVID cases Thursday In Ontario, 620 or 78 percent of which are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. There were ten deaths recorded in the province as well. 365 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 331, or 91 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated. There were more than 38,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 21,062,281 vaccine doses administered. 84.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 77.5% have two doses.