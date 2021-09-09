CHML’s Ted Michaels will call it a day in December

In an industry that has seen more turmoil through mergers, downsizing and technological change, radio listeners still take comfort in hearing the familiar voices that have become part of their every day lives. Veteran Hamilton broadcaster Ted Michaels has announced he will retire from his job as news anchor at CHML in December. It caps a career in broadcasting that started in 1975. Like so many of Hamilton’s well-known broadcast figures, for Ted, it all started at the broadcasting program at Mohawk College. Ted Michaels discusses his lengthy career with Bay Observer Publisher John Best.