Affordable housing and LRT the topic on Bill Kelly Show
Affordable housing has long been touted as one of the spin-off benefits that would accrue from the Hamilton LRT project. Former Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna was very clear on that point when she announced her ministry would contribute $1.7 billion to the Hamilton LRT project earlier this year. But the Memorandum of Understanding that was approved by Hamilton City Councils, General Issue Committee Wednesday had only a vague reference to it, and when asked directly if affordable housing would form part of the agreement with Metrolinx, city staff said it would not. John Best and Bill Kelly talked about the agreement Thursday on the Bill Kelly Show on 900 CHML.
