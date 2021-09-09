Underage Hamilton teen girls arrested in car theft ring

Halton Police think they have broken up a car stealing operation where a 24-year-old Hamilton man was apparently working with two underage teen girls to steal cars. Monday afternoon, the Halton Regional Police Service were called to the area of Sandlewood Road and Stanfield Drive in Oakville, for a report of someone attempting to break into vehicles in the area. Officers showed up and spotted three people in possession of two stolen vehicles. The vehicles were reported stolen from Halton and Hamilton.

A 13-year-old female from Hamilton has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

A 15-year-old female from Hamilton has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

A 24-year-old male from Hamilton has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Failure to Comply with Release Order

The three accused are believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle entries in the area, and further charges may be pending.

*The male will not be identified in efforts to protect the identity of the two accused youth.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.