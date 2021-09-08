See-saw overnight polling has Conservatives back on top

The overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail showed the see-saw nature of the current campaign. A day after the poll showed the Conservative Lead over the Liberals by five percentage points -35.7 to 30.7 percent , todays poll shows the conservatives back on top by a single percent=32.6 to 31.6.

The NDP gained slightly to 21.1, the Greens were at 4.4 percent percent, the BLOC dropped a half point to 5.0 percent and the People’s Party 4.3 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had a three point lead over Erin O’Toole, 29 to 26 percent.

CBC/Eric Grenier’s Poll tracker projects the Liberals would get 140 seats to the Conservatives 133 seats.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.