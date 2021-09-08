Margaret Juravinski cuts ribbon on new Margaret’s Place Hospice in Dundas

Joseph’s Villa & Foundation celebrated the opening of Margaret’s Place Hospice, making an expansion of St. Joseph’s Villa into hospice and end-of-life care in the West Hamilton region.

The project got its start in 2016 when St. Joseph’s Health System expressed interest in building a hospice, and the St. Joseph’s Villa campus seemed like the perfect location. Supporters and the Foundation launched the “Gift of Love Campaign” in 2018. The Foundation surpassed the campaign’s goal of raising $13-million in just three years to support the capital build.

Among the invitees were community philanthropists and lead donors of hospice care at St. Joseph’s Villa, Margaret and Charles Juravinski. The Foundation recognized their generous support by naming the hospice in their honour. Although Charles was unable to attend the event, Margaret cut the ribbon and spoke on their behalf.

“It was important to us that we support an initiative so close to home,” said Margaret. “There is a desperate need for more spaces to care for the end of life, and I’m so grateful that Charles and I are able to help make that possible.”

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to support initiatives like these in our community,” said Charles. “The hospice is named after my wife, Margaret, but it’s a place for all Margarets and anyone else who needs it.”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, also attended the opening. “As part of our plan to end hallway health care, our government is building capacity to create an integrated health care system centred around the needs of patients, families and caregivers,” said Minister Elliott.

“Margaret’s Place Hospice will ensure that patients and their families have access to the comfort, care

and compassion they deserve, closer to home.”

Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, who has been an advocate of bringing hospice care to the West Hamilton region “St. Joseph’s Villa and Foundation took what began as a vision for hospice care in our community and turned into a reality,” said Skelly. “Because of their efforts, Margaret’s Place Hospice will deliver compassionate palliative care to those facing life-limiting illness.”

Located on the Spring Creek Ravine, Margaret’s Place Hospice is a 10-bed hospice accepting residents of all ages facing life-limiting illnesses. It features Douglas-fir columns, natural stone, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art amenities