Local COVID picture showing some improvement

There was some noticeable improvement in Local COVID cases Wednesday. Hamilton Public Health reported 20 cases—the best single-day performance since early August. The number of active cases dropped for the 6th straight day—now sitting at 388, the lowest since August 23. The seven-day average for new cases is down to 55. There was one death reported in Hamilton. Three outbreaks were declared over, dropping the total outbreaks to 16. Hospitalizations dropped by 7 to 52. Halton had 26 cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations dropped by four to five cases.

For the third straight day, Ontario reported new COVID cases below 600, with 554 cases. 418 of the cases or 75 percent were people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status There were 16 deaths reported, but that were attributed to data catch up from the previous week and earlier. For the second straight day, the number of recoveries exceeded new cases with 770 recoveries reported.

375 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 347, or 92 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 28 are fully vaccinated.

More than 38,000 vaccinations were administered bringing to a total 21,023,890 vaccine doses administered. Nearly 83.9% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 77.4% have two doses.