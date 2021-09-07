Hamilton Cardinal Ironman honoured

Like his biblical namesake Gideon, who won a decisive victory over the Midianite army despite being outnumbered, the Hamilton Cardinals centre fielder isn’t going to let his club’s last-place finish discourage him in his future endeavors.

Justin Gideon, 26, led the Cardinals with a batting average of .368, playing in all 30 games to place 9th in the league, even though Hamilton finished with a record of 11-19 in the Intercounty Baseball League.

Sean Reilly, a graduate of Aldershot high school in Burlington who plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, won the batting title with a lofty mark of .442. Reilly, who played briefly in the Minnesota Twins organization, is the league’s all-time leader in hits and home runs.

On the weekend, Gideon was honored before the Redbirds game with Toronto for playing in 210 consecutive league games. He made his debut at the age of 19 with the Burlington Herd in 2015 and has not missed a single game, in a circuit where players often beg for a day or two off to attend a wedding or tend to family affairs. Gideon has been swinging a big bat for the redbirds this season Photo by DENIS Gibbons

Before starting his Intercounty career, Gideon was a two-time MVP for the baseball team at Brock University in St. Catharines.

Since all teams make the playoffs, the Cardinals will open a best-of-three playoff series against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday night and host the second game at Bernie Arbour Stadium on Friday night at 7:30.

If a third game is required, it will be played at Christie Pits in Toronto Sunday afternoon at 2.

Story and photo By DENIS GIBBONS