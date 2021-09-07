A VERY long weekend for Erin O’Toole

The overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail indicated the Labour Day weekend had not been kind to Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives, after O’Toole spent most of the weekend clarifying his stand on gun legislation. The Conservatives dropped almost three percentage points in Nanos poll and now trail the Liberals by more than two points—34.1 for the Liberals and 32 percent for the Conservatives. The NDP picked up two percentage points to 20.9, the Greens were at 4.6, The BLOC was at 4 points even and the Peoples Party stood at 3.8 percent percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, who had enjoyed a lead over Trudeau at the end of last week fell behind Trudeau 32 to 26 percent.

CBC/Grenier shows narrow Conservative lead

CBC/Eric Grenier’s Poll tracker still shows the Conservatives with a narrow lead of just over two points. projects the Liberals would get 140 seats to the Conservatives 133. He projects the NDP as being the party most likely to gain seats, estimated today at 37.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.