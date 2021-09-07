149 new COVID cases in Hamilton over Holiday weekend

Hamilton Public Health reported 149 cases over two days including Labour Day. The unit is reporting 447 active cases which is actually a drop from last week when the active case count got as high as 581. Hamilton’s seven-day case count is averaging 61 cases.There were no deaths. 59 people are in Hamilton Hospitals with COVID. There are now 19 outbreaks in Hamilton. Including one at LIUNA stations where 11 students have tested positive. The outbreak at the Waterfront Centre has grown by three cases to 20. Halton reported 101 cases since last Friday with no deaths. Nine COVID patients are in Halton hospitals.

Over the last two days, Ontario reported 1145 covid cases—581 on Labour Day and 564 today. Those daily counts were actually down from last week 807 cases were reported Friday and 944 Saturday. There were also five COVID deaths reported over the two days.

434, or 81 percent of the cases reported Tuesday are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Some 36,000 tests were processed over the last 48 hours, The positivity rate currently stands at 3.4 percent.

As of today, 83.7 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 77.2 per cent have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the cases reported over the past two days were found in Toronto (232), Peel Region (139), and York Region (125).

Local health units with high case numbers on Monday and Tuesday include Windsor-Essex (127), Ottawa (57), Durham Region (53), Niagara (48), Halton Region (40), Simcoe Muskoka (39), and Middlesex-London (38).