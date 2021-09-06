CMA Awards were distributed at drive-in show at Ancaster Fairgrounds

The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) held its drive-in award show at Ancaster Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Meghan Patrick from Bowmanville, Ontario lead with three wins, followed by Aaron Allen from London, Ontario with two wins.

THE WINNERS OF THE 9TH ANNUAL CMAONTARIO AWARDS ARE:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR sponsored by PURE COUNTRY 93

“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks Tim Hicks

ALBUM OF THE YEAR sponsored by Country 106.7

Highway Mile – Aaron Allen

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR sponsored by SOCAN

Owen Barney, Alyssa Reid, Dave Thomson, Mike Wise, Jamie Appleby – “Thank Her For That”, Recorded By Owen Barney Owen Barney

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Countryfest Productions

Meghan Patrick

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Boreal Botanical

Aaron Allen

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Country 103

Buck Twenty

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Skelton Truck Lines

The Abrams

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Desjardins

Les Rats D’Swompe

RISING STAR sponsored by Slaight Music

Robyn Ottolini

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR sponsored by MNP

“Girls Like Me” – Meghan Patrick

FANS’ CHOICE sponsored by Tourism Hamilton

Meghan Patrick

RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR sponsored by Metalworks Recording Studios

Jeff Dalziel – Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, River Town Saints

MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR Sponsored by Calcul8

Randy Owen, Radio Host/Personality

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET) sponsored by Fielding Estate Winery

CKDK Country 104, Woodstock

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields

CHCQ-FM Cool 100.1 FM, Belleville

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET) sponsored by Niagara Falls Craft Distillers

CICX Pure Country 106, Orillia

MRC DATA COMPASS AWARD

The Reklaws

THE HOLLY & STEVE KASSAY GENEROUS SPIRIT AWARD

Patrice Whiffen