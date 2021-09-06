CMA Awards were distributed at drive-in show at Ancaster Fairgrounds
The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) held its drive-in award show at Ancaster Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Meghan Patrick from Bowmanville, Ontario lead with three wins, followed by Aaron Allen from London, Ontario with two wins.
THE WINNERS OF THE 9TH ANNUAL CMAONTARIO AWARDS ARE:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR sponsored by PURE COUNTRY 93
“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks
ALBUM OF THE YEAR sponsored by Country 106.7
Highway Mile – Aaron Allen
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR sponsored by SOCAN
Owen Barney, Alyssa Reid, Dave Thomson, Mike Wise, Jamie Appleby – “Thank Her For That”, Recorded By Owen Barney
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Countryfest Productions
Meghan Patrick
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Boreal Botanical
Aaron Allen
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Country 103
Buck Twenty
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Skelton Truck Lines
The Abrams
FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Desjardins
Les Rats D’Swompe
RISING STAR sponsored by Slaight Music
Robyn Ottolini
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR sponsored by MNP
“Girls Like Me” – Meghan Patrick
FANS’ CHOICE sponsored by Tourism Hamilton
Meghan Patrick
RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR sponsored by Metalworks Recording Studios
Jeff Dalziel – Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, River Town Saints
MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR Sponsored by Calcul8
Randy Owen, Radio Host/Personality
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET) sponsored by Fielding Estate Winery
CKDK Country 104, Woodstock
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields
CHCQ-FM Cool 100.1 FM, Belleville
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET) sponsored by Niagara Falls Craft Distillers
CICX Pure Country 106, Orillia
MRC DATA COMPASS AWARD
The Reklaws
THE HOLLY & STEVE KASSAY GENEROUS SPIRIT AWARD
Patrice Whiffen