Elections Canada looking for poll workers

Maybe it’s the COVID pandemic, but Elections Canada may have trouble filling all the240,000 temporary positions it needs to conduct the current election. Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault told the Vancouver Sun that Elections Canada says it still has a “significant need” for poll workers, acknowledging recruiting could be more difficult as some people who have worked at polling stations in the past may be reluctant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers must be Canadian citizens over 16 years of age with basic literacy skills and the ability to work with the public. Pay ranges from $17.72 an hour to $23.44 an hour, with overtime after eight hours.

Elections Canada has secured about 3,600 locations for advance polls, which will operate Sept. 10-13. That’s comparable to the number of advance polling locations available in 2019.

For voting day, 14,300 polling locations have been located — 1,100 fewer than in 2019. The problem of finding polling locations has been exacerbated by the fact that a number of school boards to not want to risk having schools used for the purpose so soon after in-person classes have resumed.

While vaccination is not a condition for employment, Elections Canada is requiring safety measures at polling stations, including masks, social distancing and plastic barriers.

For more information on the jobs available or to apply, click here.