Tory lead shrinking: Nanos

For the second straight day, the overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail shows the Liberals closing the gap against the Conservatives. New numbers released Sunday show the Conservative lead now at one and a half percentage points—34.9 percent to 33.4. The NDP were favoured by 18.9 percent, the Greens stood at 4.2 percent, the BLOC gained slightly to 4.6 percent and the People’s Party 3.5 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau was ahead slightly 30.5 to 29 percent

CBC/Eric Grenier’s Poll tracker projects the Liberals would get 137 seats to the Conservatives 132, the NDP would get 27 and the Bloc 30. The same polling shows the Liberals and Conservative neck and neck in the question of which party is most Mainstreet/IPolitics have the Conservatives with an almost three lead.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.