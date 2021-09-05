Assault weapon debate provides Trudeau with a wedge issue

As he has from the beginning of this campaign Justin Trudeau’s strategy is to try to make Erin O’Toole the issue in the election, much as he successfully did in 2015 against Stephen Harper. His attempts to portray O’Toole as anti-abortion and weak on COVID vaccinations have largely fizzled, but on the issue of gun control he may have found a possible wedge issue. In the French language debate O’Toole tried to suggest he was in favour of an assault weapon ban, when in fact the published Conservative platform says the Conservatives would roll back the ban on certain weapons. Trudeau is out today with a new set of ads, the theme of which is that O’Toole will take the country backwards. Today Trudeau announced his plan for guns that includes:

Toughening our laws on banned assault weapons by making it mandatory for owners to either sell the firearm back to the government or have it rendered permanently inoperable;

Cracking down on high-capacity magazines to limit the number of rounds guns can hold, and ban the sale or transfer of magazines that hold more than the legal number of bullets; and

Helping provinces and territories who implement a ban on handguns across their jurisdiction.

Without addressing the gun issue O’Toole did discuss his plan to tackle crime. He would:

Hire an additional 200 RCMP officers to combat gangs and the smuggling of guns and drugs. The majority of officers will be based in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario and the Lower Mainland in British Columbia to help keep communities safe.

Provide $100 million over five years to support training for non-provincial police forces in the areas of sexual exploitation, cyber-security and online offences, and the investigation of sexual offences.

Meanwhile Jagmeet Singh focused on the pandemic, committing $1 billion in targeted supports to ramp up vaccinations and to partner with provinces and territories to create targeted, inclusive programs that will remove the remaining barriers and help those who are still unvaccinated get their shots.

He also repeated his commitment to implement a national vaccine passport to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel internationally and to use for work, school and recreation.