811 new COVID cases reported in Ontario

Ontario reported 811 new COVID cases Sunday, 79 percent were either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or for whom the vaccination status was unknown. There were three deaths reported. 32,000 vaccinations were administered Saturday for a total of 20,950,000 vaccine doses. 83.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 77.1% have two doses.266 people are hospitalized with #COVID19, and 179 people are in ICU due to COVID-19; however not all hospitals report on weekends.
Provincial figures show Hamilton had an additional 71 cases and Halton had 33. There were no deaths reported for either health unit.