Ontario reporting over 900 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 944 new cases of COVID19-the highest daily count since May 30th. 736 cases, or 78 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 208 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 309 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 277, or 90 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 32 are fully vaccinated. It was another day with more than 40,000 vaccinations, as the province’s announced vaccine mandate policy seems to be encouraging more people to get the shot. 45,996 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to 20,917,550 vaccine doses that have been administered. Nearly 83.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 76.9% have two doses. There were nine deaths reported, five of which were from previous weeks.
Provincial figures show 92 new COVID cases in Hamilton and 28 in Halton. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.