Nanos suggests some tightening in the national Election race

The overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail shows some recovery by the Liberals after the pollster reported a five-point Conservative lead on Friday. New numbers released Saturday show the Conservative lead at two and a half percentage points—35.5 percent to 33. The NDP were favoured by 18.7 percent 18.3, the Greens stood at 4.4 percent, the BLOC were down nearly one and a half percent at 4.1 and the People’s Party 3.9 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and Justin Trudeau were basically in a tie at just under 30 percent..

CBC/Eric Grenier’s Poll tracker projects the Liberals would get 139 seats to the Conservatives 134 The same polling shows the Liberals and Conservative neck and neck in the question of which party is most likely to win the most seats -42 to 40 percent for the Liberals. Other polling companies release new polls Saturday. Mainstreet/IPolitics have the Conservatives with a two point lead and EKOS shows a six point Conservative lead.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.