Young readers can experience stories at the Telling Tales Virtual Festival

One of Canada’s top children’s literature festival returns to the virtual stage this fall. The Telling Tales Virtual Festival and Nature Tales Festival are happening September 21, 22, 23 and 29th to inspire readers of all ages across Canada.

Telling Tales Virtual Festival is all about creating lifelong readers while celebrating diverse Canadian talent. Debbie Ridpath Ohi, Arthur Slade, Basil & Kevin Sylvester, Thomas King, Vicki Grant, and Les Stroud, TV’s “Survivorman” are among the more than 30 presenters taking part in this year’s Telling Tales Virtual Festival. You can see a full line up HERE.

“This is very likely the finest smorgasbord of literary talent we have ever been able to offer. Whether you are looking for exciting new voices, international stars, adventure, unforgettable stories – young readers and parents will find it here.” says Susan Jasper, Telling Tales Executive Director

Returning as the host of Telling Tales is award winning Hip-Hop and Street Dance dancer, choreographer and storyteller, Hamilton born and raised Josh Taylor. This year Telling Tales will also have Junior Ambassador, 12-year-old Hamilton resident, Ainara Alleyne, host of Ainara’s Bookshelf, as part of the season to interview authors.

“This virtual realm is helping build a much wider audience both at home and across Canada. We now have a record number of teachers turning to us for quality literary programming that promises to inspire all- especially those reluctant readers.” says Susan.

This year’s festival will feature four virtual stages representing Westfield Heritage Village and Royal Botanical Gardens, each featuring a program designed for specific ages and grade levels. Presentations will incorporate a variety of formats including storytelling, illustration workshops, singing, and theatre arts demonstrations. Audiences will also be able to watch live online Q & A sessions from each of the four stages.