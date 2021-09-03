Ontario COVID case count remains over 800

Ontario is reporting 807 new COVID cases-a decline of 58 from Thursday, and six deaths. Of the 807 new cases of COVID19. 628 cases, or 78 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 179 are in fully vaccinated individuals.326 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 292, or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated.

Perhaps reflecting the announcement of vaccine certificates in Ontario there was a tgwo-week spike in vaccinations with 20,871,664 vaccine doses administered. 83.3% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 76.8% have two doses. The number of fully vaccinated residents passed the 10 Million mark yesterday.

Hamilton Public Health reported 80 new COVID cases today, as Hamilton continues to be a COVID hot spot. There was one death. Hospitalizations sit at 47 cases. There are 17 outbreaks underway including one that was reported August 25th at the Waterfront Centre on Bay Street that has now grown to affect 17 people.

Halton has 22 new COVID cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations sit at 11.