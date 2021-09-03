Hamilton Police looking for two missing persons

Hamilton Police are dealing with two missing person cases, a 16 year old boy and a 50-year-old man.

In the most recent case HPS is asking for requesting the assistance of the public in locating a 16-year-old Hamilton male, Dylan Raposo.

Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Dylan is known to the Hamilton area and is still believed to be in the Hamilton area. He frequents the downtown core and east end of our city.

Dylan is described as

Male

White

16 years-of-age

5’2 (157cm)

Thin build

Dark brown eyes

Short black hair

Tattoo inner right wrist (LLKB)

Anyone who locates Dylan or knows where he can be located, are asked to contact Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2929 or 9-1-1.

Paul Mackey Missing

On August 31, 2021, Paul Mackey was reported missing by his family from his East End residence. This is out of character for Mackey and his family is concerned about his well-being.

Mackey is described as:

White male 50-years-old

5’ 8” tall weighing about 135 lbs

Slim build

Longer brown hair, short facial scruff and brown eyes

May be operating 2005 silver Hyundai Accent with a licence plate CKHL 708

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information about Mackey or his whereabouts, to call 911 or alternatively you can contact 905-546-2963 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.