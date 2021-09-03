Festival of Friends will be back this month

Live music in Gage Park will be back this month. The Festival of Friends is will stage a special one day music event on Saturday, September 18th in Gage Park.

The “Festival of Friends – Concert In The Park” will feature four stages of music with over 30 performers, capped off with a pair of major surprise headliners that will be announced 24 hours in advance.

“COVID ripped the heart out of the music community in Hamilton, and we’re doing our best to reintroduce as much live music as possible, while also putting to work local sound technicians, designers, and other trades,” said Robert Rakoczy, General Manager. “As the oldest and largest annual event in this city, it’s only fitting that we would put on Hamilton’s first major event post-lockdown.”

Rakoczy adds that they have been working closely with city staff to ensure that the event is safe. “Our plan is to screen every attendee, offer mobile contract tracing, and we have created a system to minimize crowding near the stage. Gage Park is massive. So grab a blanket, bring a chair, spread out, and enjoy some music with friends.”

Organizers point out that while the event is first and foremost a concert, there will be some food vendors, a few games, and some attractions for kids. A mobile vaccination clinic is also expected to be on site.

The surprise headliners will be announced on social media on Friday, September 17th.

Admission is free and the concert runs rain or shine. For more details, please visit www.festivaloffriends.ca https://festivaloffriends.ca/

Country Music Awards Come to Ancaster







Meanwhile, The CMAOntario (Country Music Association of Ontario) Festival & Awards Weekend will host three drive in concerts at Ancaster Fairgrounds September 3 – 5, 2021 including the New Faces Showcase & Concert, the Legacy Revival concert, and the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards.



The New Faces concert will showcase Ontario’s hottest new country music. The Legacy Revival concert will feature Ontario’s treasured country music pioneers. The CMAOntario Award Show will close out the weekend with performances and award presentations.



New Faces Showcase & Concert: Aaron Allen, Charissa, Genevieve Fisher, Kansas Stone, Owen Barney, Ryan Langdon, and The Road Hammers.



Legacy Revival Concert: Marie Bottrell, Michel Lalonde, Russell Decarle, Sylvia Tyson, and The Good Brothers. Hosted by Wendell Ferguson.



CMAOntario Award Show: Tim Hicks, Aaron Allen, Susan Aglukark, Buck Twenty, David Boyd Janes, Owen Barney, Reney Ray, Robyn Ottolini, Kelly Prescott, Sacha, Elyse Saunders, The Redhill Valleys, and the CMAOntario Awards house band The Western Swing Authority. Hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverly Mahood.

Friday, September 3 – New Faces Showcase & Concert

Saturday, September 4 – Legacy Revival Concert

Sunday, September 5 – 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards Show

Ancaster Fairgrounds

630 Trinity Road South, Jerseyville, Ontario

Tickets here or at the gate