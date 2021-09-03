Day 20: Guns and gangs dominate campaign trail

With no clear winner in Thursday’s French Language debate the leaders were back on the road today

The Liberal Party of Canada

As the third week of the 2021 election winds down, Justin Trudeau is still focused of trying to find wedge issues to put Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on the defensive. Trudeau touted his plan to institute a mandatory program to buy back guns, and to give money to provinces that ban handguns.

He criticized Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole for “misleading” voters by promising, in the party platform, to repeal the current ban on assault rifles. In Thursday’s French language debate, O’Toole said he’d keep the ban.

Trudeau was again dogged by questions about allegations of sexual misconduct against Liberal candidate Raj Saini, who has denied the accusations brought forward by four women. Trudeau said the process was “rigorous,” even though it didn’t include interviews with the complainants.

The Conservative Party of Canada

Erin O’Toole also focused on guns and violent crime promising, to keep the Liberal’s May 2020 regulation that banned many automatic guns — which is opposite of what is published in the Conservative platform.

O’Toole promised to impose a minimum two-year mandatory sentence on people convicted of unauthorized possession of a firearm, or for a second gun-related offence.

The New Democratic Party

Jagmeet Singh and Alexandre Boulerice, the NDP’s lone Quebec MP, promised $28 billion more in health-care funding to the provinces,

They also promised to protect Quebec’s “cultural sovereignty” and to uphold French-language rights across the province. And to make sure that more than 100,000 of the NDP’s promised affordable housing units would be in Quebec.

The Green Party of Canada

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul as she has since the beginning of the campaign stayed in Toronto. She called for a national database to track use of force by police.