Conservatives opening five point lead-Nanos

The overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail showed a further widening of the Conservative Lead over the Liberals. The Conservatives now lead the Liberals by five percentage points -35.7 to 30.7 percent The NDP dropped a point and a half to 18.3, the Greens improved slightly to 4.5r percent, the BLOC dropped a half point to 5.5 percent and the People’s Party 4.8 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole widened his lead over Justin Trudeau 31 to 27 percent.

CBC/Eric Grenier’s Poll tracker projects the Liberals would get 138 seats to the Conservatives 132—a considerable lowering of the Liberal lead in projected seats. The same polling shows the Liberals and Conservative neck and neck in the question of which party is most likely to win the most seats -45 to 42 percent for the Liberals.

Nanos Methodology

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.