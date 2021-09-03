CHML revamping daytime programming

Starting Tuesday 900 CHML will be making some programming changes. Gone will be the non-stop news wheels in the mornings and in the afternoon. The morning news rotation will be replaced by Good Morning Hamilton with host Scott Thompson. It will be a talk show with newscasts on the hour and half hour with Paul Tipple and Shiona Thompson sharing the duties. Also the Bill Kelly commentary will be dropped from the 8 am newscast. The Bill Kelly show will continue in its present format to run from 9 to noon. Replacing Scott Thompson from noon to 3pm will be CHML veteran Rick Zamperin. with newscasts on the hour and half hour. The afternoon news wheel that ran from 3 to 6 pM will be replaced by programming from parent company Corus. The Scott Radley show will also continue unchanged.