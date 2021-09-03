Candor outbreak at election debate involving former CHCH reporter Marci Ien

Marci Ien, the Liberal MP for Toronto Centre, refused to defend her party’s stand on the question of whether gay men should be allowed to donate blood or organs.

During the debate, NDP candidate Brian Chang raised the fact the Trudeau Liberals have promised to end a ban on sexually active gay men donating blood but never enacting it. Justin Trudeau has made the promise in both the 2015 and 2019,elections, but it is not in this year’s Liberal platform.

Two of Ien’s opponents are members of the LGBTQ community in the riding which has the largest LGBTQ representation of any riding in Canada.

"I'm not even going to begin to defend this."@MarciIen admits @JustinTrudeau has failed #2SLGBTQI+ folks by abandoning his promise to end the blood ban.



Great leadership @bfchangTO #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/SawzbjK3YZ— Canada's Young New Democrats (@ynd_jnd) September 2, 2021

With polling showing a consistent lead for the Conservatives, and chances of a majority for any party slipping away. Ien’s break from her party on this issue, may embolden other candidates to tailor their positions to suit local conditions, rather than following the lead of a national campaign which is struggling to find focus, and a leader who is no longer an asset in many ridings. Marci Ien began her broadcasting career in Hamilton in the 1990’s before moving on to a long and successful career with CTV.