Large spike in COVID 19 cases in Ontario

With the province reporting 865 new cases of COVID19. Ontario has hit its highest single-day COVID count in three months. 692 cases, or 80 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 173 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were 14 deaths reported overnight. When it comes to hospitalizations, 320 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 292, or 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 28 are fully vaccinated. There were 35,000 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total with at least one shot to 20,827,809. The number of fully vaccinated residents will likely reach 10 million today or tomorrow. 83.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 76.6% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 101 new COVID cases today, as Hamilton appears to becoming a COVID hot spot. There were no new deaths reported and hospitalizations have decreased to 44 from a high of 57 earlier this month. There are 17 outbreaks underway including new ones at Body Pro Gym, Jobi Construction and St Matthew Child Care.

Halton has 25 new COVID cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations were unchanged at 12.