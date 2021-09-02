Grim prognostication from Ontario COVID science table

The province’s latest COVID modeling shows two things: The importance of vaccinations and the dangers inherent in increased personal contact indoors. The modeling done in cooperation with several universities including McMaster says there could be up to 8,000 new COVID cases per day if there is a 25 percent increase in contact; on the other hand there could be fewer cases than we are currently experiencing if personal contact could be reduced by 25 percent. The modeling does not take into account the possible effects of the province’s vaccine certificate program which was announced yesterday. The graph tells the tale

Overall the science table predicts the most likely scenario is a “substantial” 4th wave that will mainly affect the unvaccinated. The report reads, “vaccination offers substantial protection against severe health outcomes. We do not expect to see the same proportion of severely ill cases in the vaccinated. Among the unvaccinated, we do expect to see a rapid increase in the number of seriously ill people needing hospital care as workplaces and education re-open in September.”

The report goes on to predict, “the fourth wave will affect all age groups with the potential to exceed ICU capacity. Because of the Delta variant and to avoid a lockdown in the Fall, vaccination needs to accelerate substantially above 85% of eligible population aged 12+ fully vaccinated and we need to reduce contacts to about 70% of pre-pandemic levels until vaccination is high enough to protect the population.”