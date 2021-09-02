Conservatives hang onto narrow lead: Nanos

The overnight Nanos tracking poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail showed a slight widening of the Conservative Lead over the Liberals. The Conservatives gain a little over half a percentage point to 34.2 percent while the Liberals lost half a point to 30.5 percent. The NDO had 20.1, the Greens four percent, the BLOC six percent and the People’s Party 4.8 percent. On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, for the first time since the question was put to residents, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole nosed out Justin Trudeau 29 to 28 and a half.

Main Street and IPolitics are projecting the Conservatives could win 151 seats with the Liberals at 135, but also point to tightening of the race in Ontario and Quebec that could signal shifts back towards the Liberals

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.