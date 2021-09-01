Hamilton COVID case count tops 100

Hamilton Public Health reported 101 new COVID cases today, as Hamilton appears to becoming a COVID hot spot. There were no new deaths reported and hospitalizations have decreased to 44 from a high of 57 earlier this month. There are 17 outbreaks underway including new ones at Body Pro Gym, Jobi Construction and St Matthew Child Care.

Halton has 25 new COVID cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations were unchanged at 12.

Ontario reported 656 new COVID cases and 13 deaths, eight of which occurred more than a week ago. Of the 656 new cases of COVID19. 504 cases, or 77 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 152 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 339 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 303, or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 are fully vaccinated. There were more than 25,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of 2.9 percent. 20,792,657 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 83.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 76.4% have two doses.