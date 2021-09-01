Halton and Hamilton players were a big part of Canada Women’s Hockey triumph

Halton Region did more than its share in Canada’s drive to the Women’s World Hockey Championship in Calgary

Six of the 25 players on the roster hail from Halton, accounting for almost one-quarter of the team.

Renata Fast and Emma Maltais are from Burlington, Brianne Jenner and Kristin O’Neill from Oakville, Victoria Bach from Milton and Sarah Fillier from Georgetown.

In addition, Sarah Nurse is a Hamilton native.

Fast, a graduate of M.M. Robinson high school, was outstanding on defence, also scoring goals against the United States and Switzerland.

Jenner scored Canada’s first goal and assisted on the overtime winner by Poulin in a 3-2 victory over the Americans in the gold medal game.

Fillier, at 21 the youngest player on the team, recorded 3 goals and 6 points in her World Championship debut.

“Everyone is proclaiming her as the ‘next one’,” said TSN announcer Rod Black. “I see no reason why that won’t be fulfilled.”

Maltais, who attended Nelson high school, has her first gold medal in the same season she co-captained the Ohio State Buckeyes to a spot in the NCAA semi-finals.

Bach was a human buzz-saw on the ice throughout the tournament.

Georgetown native Sarah Fillier was overcome with emotion as the youngest member of Team Canada

Nurse played high school hockey for St. Thomas More and is part of a very famous family. Brother Isaac played in the OHL for the Hamilton Bulldogs. Cousin Darnell is a defenceman with the Edmonton Oilers and cousin Kia is a member of Canada’s national basketball team and a former NCAA champion.

Burlington’s Kendall Cooper, a defenceman and graduate of Aldershot high school, was in training camp but was one of the last cuts.

Surprisingly Hamilton’s Laura Fortino, a graduate of Bishop Tonnos high school who set up the winning goal by Poulin at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, was not invited to training camp. Fortino is a former Olympic and World Championship gold medalist.

By DENIS GIBBONS