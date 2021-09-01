Canada’s Largest Ribfest is back in Burlington this Labour Day

Canada’s Largest Ribfest, a fundraising initiative of Rotary Burlington Lakeshore, will wrap up the summer with another drive-thru barbeque event at Burlington Centre, this Labour Day September 6th.

The public is invited to the Burlington Centre parking lot, at 777 Guelph Line from 10am to 7pm to experience Ribfest in a safe, socially-distant way. “We have been working closely with The Halton Health Department to bring the fun and flavor of the Labour Day tradition, in a safe and responsible format. The safety of our guests, vendors, and volunteers is top priority.” said Jay Bridle, Co-Chair of Canada’s Largest Ribfest.

Over the course of 25 years, through Canada’s Largest Ribfest, Rotary Burlington Lakeshore has raised over$4.5 million for local, national, and international charities.

of the summer we’ve thrown thus far!” remarked Canada’s Largest Ribfest Co-Chair, Brent Paszt.

Rotary Burlington Lakeshore President Dean Williams stated that, “Our Drive-Thru Rib Events enable us to continue to support those charities and individuals who need it most, this year more than ever. Proceeds from this event, along with those generated from our previous Drive-Thru Ribfests, will enable us to continue that financial contribution that our charitable friends rely on.”

Guests are asked to enter Burlington Centre from the Fairview Street entrance and will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit. Food vendors will take orders and payment (cards preferred) and will deliver each completed order to your vehicle. Gloves and masks will be worn by all staff, vendors, and volunteers.

Returning are four award-winning rib teams, including Camp 31 BBQ, Billy Bones BBQ, Silver Bullet BBQ, and Sticky Fingers BBQ. Additionally, there will be food offerings from Blaze Pizza, Ontario Corn Roasters, and Tiny Tom Donuts.