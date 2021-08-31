Snag in Ontario vaccination passport announcement.

The planned Ontario Vaccination passport announcement that was expected today has now been pushed to at least tomorrow as Doug Ford has apparently requested revisions to the proposed legislation. Ford had been firmly against the passports, saying they would create a “split society,” right up until last week. What appeared to change his mind was a chorus of advice from health units across the province as well as his own Chief Medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore, saying the certificated were needed as the fourth wave began to intensify. In addition Ford felt the pressure as many municipalities and many of the province’s major private sector businesses also announced proof-of-vaccination measures.

The delay resulted in the cancellation of the regularly weekly news conference on COVID-19 from chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore. “In light of the government’s ongoing work on a proof of vaccination certificate, Dr. Moore’s regularly scheduled briefing is not proceeding today at his request,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Sources suggest the passports would be required for entry into many non-essential businesses — such as gyms, restaurants, theatres and professional sports—but even in the latter case the Toronto Blue Jays haver already instituted a proof-of-vaccination mandate.

The delay was criticized by Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, who said it’s “completely unacceptable” that the vaccination passport system will not be in place when schools, colleges and universities go back next week.

“When you fail to prepare, you’d better be prepared to fail,” he wrote on Twitter. “Quebec has done it. British Columbia has done it. Surely Ontario can get it done too.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner sent out a news release saying, “Everyday matters. Everyday makes a difference in containing this virus so we can keep schools open and our children safe. Children under 12 are still ineligible for the life-saving vaccine. “ That is why Ontario needs a comprehensive back-to-school plan — not half measures, dithering and delay.”

As much as Ford is attracting criticism from political parties to the left of him. There is some evidence his strong advocacy for vaccinations and masking has hurt him with the most conservative wing of his own party. There has been some anecdotal evidence of Federal Conservative candidates getting a cool reception from normally Conservative voters who are angry with Ford.