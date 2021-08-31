Election 2021: Day 17

With the 2021 campaign closing in on the halfway mark the Liberal and Conservative leaders were in the Ottawa area and Jagmeet Singh was once again in BC.

Conservatives

Campaigning today Erin O’Toole, outlined his plan to get government spending under control and balance the budget over the next decade.

Adopt a responsible and measured approach to balance the budget over the next decade.

Rein in deficits to address inflation and the rising cost of necessities like groceries and gas.

Wind down emergency pandemic supports in a responsible and compassionate way as the recovery gets underway.

Invest in targeted stimulus measures, such as infrastructure, to create jobs and improve the quality of life of Canadians.

“The Trudeau government is spending $424 million a day more than we can afford and neither the Liberals nor the NDP have a plan to prevent endless deficits,” said O’Toole.

Liberals

In Kanata Justin Trudeau promised to spend $4.5 Billion over 5 years to ill support better mental health for Canadians by:

Providing permanent, ongoing funding for mental health services through a new Canada Mental Health Transfer to provinces and territories to deliver high-quality, accessible, and free mental health services for more Canadians;

Introducing a new fund for student well-being to increase access to mental health care at colleges and universities by hiring 1,200 new counsellors;

Establishing a national, three-digit mental health crisis and suicide prevention hotline;

NDP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced another part of his strategy to fight Trudeau’s housing crisis by going after the “ultra-rich and crack down on the big-money house flippers.”

“While everyday families are playing by the rules and trying to afford a decent home, Justin Trudeau is letting the ultra-rich use Canada’s housing market like a stock market to drive prices up, turn huge profits and use capital gains loopholes to avoid paying their fair share,” said Jagmeet.

Jagmeet’s plan would impose taxable gains taxes to target speculators who buy affordable homes, renovate them quickly and re-sell for huge profits.