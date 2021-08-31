Case counts, hospitalizations ease in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health reported 44 new COVID cases today-well below the 7-day average of 75 cases. There was one death reported. The number of active cases also decreased to 533 from 569 on Monday. Hospitalizations were also down to 49 from 56 last Friday. The outbreak at Sizzle Nightclub in Hess village was declared officially over. It had resulted in 51 infections. There was a new outbreak at Today’s Family Greendale Early Learning & Childcare Centre and another at Anytime Fitness on Mud Street West affecting a total of five employees. Halton reported 25 new cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations in Halton decreased by one to 12.

Ontario reported 525 new cases of COVID19—the lowest single-day count in a week. 434 cases or 83 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 91 are in fully vaccinated. 31,000 vaccinations were administered Monday bringing the total number of vaccination doses to 20,757,954. Nearly 83.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 76.3% have two doses.

336 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 303, or 90 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 33 are fully vaccinated.