Workplaces need to develop vaccination policies: Hamilton MOH

As it looks like Ontario will soon be issuing COVID vaccination passports, Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, is strongly recommending that local employers address the need for a COVID-19 workplace vaccination policy. Last week the City of Hamilton instituted a mandatory vaccination policy, as has Hamilton Police, McMaster and a number of private sector companies.

In a release Dr. Richardson states, “these workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies should explain their purpose, specific actions employees must take, including providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or a medical exemption, and timelines. Workplace vaccination policies should require at minimum:

Employees to provide proof of being fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

Unvaccinated employees to present written proof of a medical reason from a primary care provider

Unvaccinated employees to complete an education course on the risks of being unvaccinated in the workplace

Recommendations on developing a workplace vaccination policy are available here.

Hamilton employers can also play a critical role in encouraging the importance of getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in a supportive environment through the following:

Sharing COVID-19 vaccine information from credible sources

Offering translated resources

Supporting vaccine champions to initiate conversations with their colleagues

Providing paid leave to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Reminding employees that they are legally entitled to up to three paid sick days if they experience side effects from the vaccine

Providing transportation options for employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Hosting a workplace vaccination clinic

Vaccines can be accessed both on a walk-in basis at many Hamilton locations or by booking an appointment. Information regarding walk-in options, booking an appointment and frequently asked questions are available at Hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine.