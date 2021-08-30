Province reporting 694 COVID cases amid low vaccinations
The province is reporting 694 new COVID cases and no new deaths. There are 226 persons in hospital and 160 in ICU, with the caveat that weekend hospital reporting is usually understated. There were only 17,767 vaccinations administered yesterday, the lowest single-day count in several months. So far, in Ontario, 20,726,778 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 82.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 76.1% have two doses.
Provincial Health figures show there were 106 new COVID cases in Hamilton, a number not seen since late May, and one death. There are now 573 active COVID cases in Hamilton. Halton is reported to have 26 new cases and one death-the first in over a month.
