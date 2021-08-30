OPP looking for public assistance in 11-year-old murder

OPP are trying to breathe new life into their search for the killer of a 42-year-old Orangeville nurse whose remains were found 11 years ago. In a news release the OPP say, “It has been 11 years since the brutal murder of Sonia Varaschin and investigators believe someone has a key piece of information that could lead to the killer.

On Monday, August 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service began an investigation after the 42 year old woman’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville. Blood was detected on the car bumper and later inside the vehicle. On the same day, Orangeville Police requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On September 5, 2010 Sonia Varaschin’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road.

The murder investigation remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

There is a $50,000 reward, for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin. Police say over 1500 tips have been received from the public, noting, “Investigators continue to seek the one piece of information that will lead to an arrest. “Her family have expressed frustration that Police have withheld details from them around the circumstances of the murder, but police argue it has been necessary in order to enhance their chances of solving the crime.

Police are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). To view the reward poster click