More than 200 COVID cases in Hamilton over the weekend
Hamilton Public Health reported 201 new COVID cases since its last reporting on Friday and no new deaths over the weekend. There are 569 active COVID cases in Hamilton now, and the positivity rate on testing is 6.5 percent. There are 14 active outbreaks in Hamilton, including the most recent one at Sucro Can, a workplace on Ferguson Avenue with three workers testing positive. Halton Public Health had 54 cases since Friday. There were no new deaths reported by Halton Public Health. There are 54 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals-relatively unchanged from last week. Halton saw a spike in cases to 13 from last week’s seven.
The province is reporting 694 new COVID cases and no new deaths. There are 226 persons in hospital and 160 in ICU, with the caveat that weekend hospital reporting is usually understated. There were only 17,767 vaccinations administered yesterday, the lowest single-day count in several months. So far, in Ontario, 20,726,778 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 82.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 76.1% have two doses.