Pollsters show Conservative lead heading into week three of election

Heading into week three of the Federal election campaign most of the major polling organizations have the Conservatives opening a lead over Justin Trudeau and the Liberals,The latest rolling poll by Nanos Research shows the Conservatives have held onto their two-point lead over the Liberals.. The Conservatives sit at 33.2 percent, down a fraction of a point from yesterday, while the Liberals came up slightly to 31.1 percent. The NDP dropped almost 2 points to 19.9 percent. The Bloc were up a fraction at 5.5 percent. The Greens came up almost a full percentage to 5.7 and the Peoples Party rose to 4.2 percent. Erin O’Toole continues to close the gap somewhat on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister. He is at 27.6 percent which is actually down slightly, but Justin Trudeau’s popularity has dropped to just under 29.6. Polling by Mainstreet for IPolitics shows a wider Conservative lead. Their poll that ended August 27 had the Conservatives leading 37 to 29 percent and an EKOS poll the ended August 26 had the conservatives ahead 35 to 29 percent.

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.