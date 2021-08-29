740 new COVID cases in Ontario, Hamilton passes 100 mark

The province reported 740 new COVID cases Sunday and two deaths. Of the 740 new infections, 425 or 57 percent are in unvaccinated individuals, 64 are in partially vaccinated individuals, 189, or 25 percent are in fully vaccinated individuals and 62 are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. 82.8 per cent of Ontarians over the age of twelve have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76.0 per cent have had two doses. The province is reporting 214 hospitalizations, but not all hospitals provide numbers on weekends.
Provincial Health figures show there were 106 new COVID cases in Hamilton, a number not seen since late May, and one death. There are now 573 active COVID cases in Hamilton. Halton is reported to have 26 new cases and one death-the first in over a month.